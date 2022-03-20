Cenla Kidzfest providing fun and educational experiences for families

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Families were able to enjoy the nice spring weather while learning about health, safety and life skills during this year’s Cenla Kidzfest.

The Junior League of Alexandria puts this annual event on in City Park to make lifestyle education fun for parents and their children. The kids were able to go to each booth where they could win some prizes in a fun learning experience.

“We picked our community partners very carefully,” said Erin Roes, the Chair of Community Impact for JLA. “We have local pediatricians, fostering communities and the children’s advocacy network. We really got people that could communicate with the kids and the parents.”

Event organizers and volunteers are hoping that Cenla Kidzfest will create safe and healthy habits for the children.

“We’ve had a really good response, and I’ve been surprised with how much the kids are interested in learning about safe sleep and watching my little demonstration of me swaddling the little baby doll,” said Kai Wicker-Brown, a physician at Jackson Street Pediatrics. “They’ve really been learning a lot, and when I do ask them, they have a lot of babies in their lives, so its something they are interested in learning about.”

JLA has been putting on Cenla Kidzfest since 2017.

