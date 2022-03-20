Advertisement

Franklin’s three homeruns powers LCU to double-header sweep over Huston-Tillotson

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s Ju’Juan Franklin blasted three home runs and brought in eight runs on Saturday against Huston Tillotson as the Wildcats swept the doubleheader against the Rams.

LCU (16-6) couldn’t have asked for a better start in game one. The Wildcats scored three runs in the first innings after Alex Ashby, Ju’Juan Franklin and Peyton Lamartiniere each recorded an RBI double.

Louisiana Christian would add seven more runs over the next two innings to blow the game open.

HT scored their lone run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Former Grace Christian standout, Cortlynn Ramirez, remains unbeaten on the season picking up his sixth win going the distance in the game one win. Ramirez struck out five batters in seven innings and dropped his season ERA to 2.63.

In game two, Louisiana Christian once again put up three runs in the opening inning. Franklin led off the scoring with a solo home run, his second on the day at the point. Franklin would hit his second home run in the game in the fifth inning.

Leading 5-1 in the third, Ty Morgan sent a three-run home run to left-center to give the Wildcats a seven-run advantage. Next inning with the bases loaded, Beau Freeman hit a bases-clearing triple to expand the lead to double digits.

Saturday marked the eleventh and twelfth time this season that the Wildcats scored double-digit runs in a winning effort.

LCU will look to sweep the series against Huston Tillotson on Sunday. First pitch is set for noon at Billy Allgood Field in Pineville.

