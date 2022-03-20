LSUA holds off TAMUT to complete series sweep

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals completed their third series sweep of the season on Saturday, taking all three games against Texas A&M-Texarkana.

In game one on Saturday, LSUA jumped up to a four-run lead after the first inning by only recording one hit.

Luke Benoit got the scoring started with a single to center field scoring Cameron Daigle to put the Generals up 1-0. With two outs in the bottom of the first, TAMUT recorded what they thought was their final out of the inning on a strikeout, but the ball would get passed the catcher, allowing Ivan Prejean to advance to first and keep the inning alive.

Next batter, with the bases loaded, Brant Leslie worked a walk to allow the second run to come across. One batter later, Julien Kliebert would get hit by a pitch bringing in another run.

Prejean, who helped keep the inning alive, would come around to score on a passed one giving the Generals a 4-0 heading into the second inning.

Seth Trahan picked up his third win on the mound this season for LSUA going six innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out four batters. Ian Mullen would shut the door in the seventh inning for his third save of the year.

After clinching the series win, LSUA jumped out to another first-inning lead in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Keith McKigney notched a two-RBI single to left field scoring Benoit and Bryson Broussard.

The Generals overcame five defensive errors in game three to advance to 12-3 in RRAC play.

LSUA has now won 11 out of their last 14 contests. The team will hit the diamond on Tuesday for a non-conference game against Texas Wesleyan.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.