Advertisement

LSUA holds off TAMUT to complete series sweep

LSUA sweeps TAMUT for third series sweep of the season.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals completed their third series sweep of the season on Saturday, taking all three games against Texas A&M-Texarkana.

In game one on Saturday, LSUA jumped up to a four-run lead after the first inning by only recording one hit.

Luke Benoit got the scoring started with a single to center field scoring Cameron Daigle to put the Generals up 1-0. With two outs in the bottom of the first, TAMUT recorded what they thought was their final out of the inning on a strikeout, but the ball would get passed the catcher, allowing Ivan Prejean to advance to first and keep the inning alive.

Next batter, with the bases loaded, Brant Leslie worked a walk to allow the second run to come across. One batter later, Julien Kliebert would get hit by a pitch bringing in another run.

Prejean, who helped keep the inning alive, would come around to score on a passed one giving the Generals a 4-0 heading into the second inning.

Seth Trahan picked up his third win on the mound this season for LSUA going six innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out four batters. Ian Mullen would shut the door in the seventh inning for his third save of the year.

After clinching the series win, LSUA jumped out to another first-inning lead in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Keith McKigney notched a two-RBI single to left field scoring Benoit and Bryson Broussard.

The Generals overcame five defensive errors in game three to advance to 12-3 in RRAC play.

LSUA has now won 11 out of their last 14 contests. The team will hit the diamond on Tuesday for a non-conference game against Texas Wesleyan.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exzavian Burnette
Arrest made in Bunkie’s Knoll Avenue fatal shooting
Natosha De Oliveira
RPSO seeking missing person
Charles Rainey Augustus
Alexandria man & juvenile arrested in Kellyland area vehicle burglary investigation
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Natchitoches police investigating fatal shooting in Bailey Heights neighborhood
Allergy Season Graphic
Cenla doctor says this allergy season will be longer, more intense

Latest News

Ju'Juan Franklin
Franklin’s three homeruns powers LCU to double-header sweep over Huston-Tillotson
LSU guards Jailin Cherry (1) and Khayla Pointer (3)
Cherry, Pointer lead LSU past No. 14 seed Jackson State
Eight Cenla players in the high school all star game
Eight Cenla players in the high school all star game