Man fatally shot on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the chest inside a Bourbon Street bar early Sunday morning (March 20), New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was gunned down at about 2:05 a.m. inside a business in the bustling 700 block of Bourbon Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The NOPD said a person at the scene has been detained for questioning, but no arrest was immediately announced.

The shooting occurred in a popular stretch of New Orleans’ most famous tourist street.

The 24-hour Bourbon Street webcam of Earthcam.com went dark at street level as police continued their investigation more than four hours after the shooting. But a second Earthcam on the balcony of the Cats Meow karaoke bar at 701 Bourbon Street showed crime scene tape and police officers manning the closed intersection of Bourbon and St. Peter streets.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

