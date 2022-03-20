Sandbags available in preparation for heavy rainfall

The following information was provided by Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office:

GRANT PARISH, La. - The National Weather Service is predicting very heavy rainfall for Grant Parish on Tuesday.

Showers are expected to begin on Monday night, with the heavy rain beginning on Tuesday morning, before daylight and ending in the afternoon. The western and northern part of Grant Parish is predicted to receive the most rain. Six inches of rain is possible, isolated areas could receive more.

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

Selma Ballpark

Pollock Fire Station

Prospect Ballpark

Dry Prong Tennis Courts

Nantachie Acres entrance

Bynum Fire Station

Civic Center

