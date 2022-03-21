Advertisement

18 applicants submitted for Alexandria Fire Chief position

The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board released the names and information of the applicants who are hoping to become the city’s next fire chief.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board has released the names and information of the applicants who are hoping to become the city’s next fire chief.

In total, 18 applicants have been submitted. Of those, 10 come from the Alexandria Fire Department, seven are from other fire departments around the state and one’s background was not listed.

The new chief will be replacing former Chief Larry King who retired from the department last December. The city’s current interim fire chief, Curtis Beauregard, was not one of the applicants that applied for the position.

These applicants have not been approved yet by the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board will review each applicant Thursday, March 24.

Once approved, the selection process is still expected to take several months. Each candidate will have to take an exam followed by an interview with Mayor Jeff Hall before a new chief is selected.

Below are the names of each applicant and what department they are from:

Name of Applicant:Location:
Samuel AllenAFD
Jerald DuncanAFD
Brandon FinfrockLafayette FD
Thomas ForceAFD
Stephen GarciaRapides Parish FD
Jason HebertAFD
Reginald HebertAFD
John HellmersNot listed
Christopher MitchumAFD
Clarence ReeseShreveport FD
Matthew RobertsonAFD
Antonio SmithMonroe FD
Robert TaggartShreveport FD
Wade TullosAFD
Eric VercherAFD
Brian WatsonShreveport FD
Patrick WilliamsAFD
Timothy WilliamsBastrop FD

