18 applicants submitted for Alexandria Fire Chief position

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board has released the names and information of the applicants who are hoping to become the city’s next fire chief.

In total, 18 applicants have been submitted. Of those, 10 come from the Alexandria Fire Department, seven are from other fire departments around the state and one’s background was not listed.

The new chief will be replacing former Chief Larry King who retired from the department last December. The city’s current interim fire chief, Curtis Beauregard, was not one of the applicants that applied for the position.

These applicants have not been approved yet by the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board will review each applicant Thursday, March 24.

Once approved, the selection process is still expected to take several months. Each candidate will have to take an exam followed by an interview with Mayor Jeff Hall before a new chief is selected.

Below are the names of each applicant and what department they are from:

Name of Applicant: Location: Samuel Allen AFD Jerald Duncan AFD Brandon Finfrock Lafayette FD Thomas Force AFD Stephen Garcia Rapides Parish FD Jason Hebert AFD Reginald Hebert AFD John Hellmers Not listed Christopher Mitchum AFD Clarence Reese Shreveport FD Matthew Robertson AFD Antonio Smith Monroe FD Robert Taggart Shreveport FD Wade Tullos AFD Eric Vercher AFD Brian Watson Shreveport FD Patrick Williams AFD Timothy Williams Bastrop FD

