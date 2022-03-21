Advertisement

Pineville Raising Cane’s to offer over 100 job opportunities

(Raising Canes)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Raising Cane’s is making plans for its Pineville debut.

The new location will open its doors in late-summer in Kingsville in the Super 1 Shopping Center on Cottingham Expressway. Raising Cane’s said they will be hiring for over 100 local job opportunities, ranging from management roles to hourly crew.

“Raising Cane’s is a Louisiana staple, so Pineville is already full of loyal ‘Caniacs’ who have been long requesting a restaurant to call their own,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Billy Mick. “And, we couldn’t be more excited to begin serving delicious chicken finger meals to everyone in the area. We look forward to being all in and supporting this amazing Community. Our next step is to hire over 100 talented Crewmembers as we get ready to introduce our ONE LOVE to Pineville this summer.”

The Pineville location will be the third in the state to feature the company’s enhanced design, including multi-lane drive-thru, more seating and a large patio.

