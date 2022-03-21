Advertisement

Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party

More than 50 people were hurt in shootings this weekend. (CNN/METRO VIDEO SERVICES/MITCH NOVICK/VIRGINIAN-PILOT/FAMILY PHOTOS/KPRC/KTVT/WFAA/KATV/WRAL/WTKR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police said 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas, and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue.

Police said nine other people were taken to hospitals in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival, and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old on Fred Loop
Dajohn Maxwell Hymes
NPSO searching for suspect involved in Hwy. 478 pursuit
Sandbags available in preparation for heavy rainfall
Exzavian Burnette
Arrest made in Bunkie’s Knoll Avenue fatal shooting
Natosha De Oliveira
RPSO seeking missing person

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
Match launches new app for single parents
Deadly weekend of shootings across US
LCU to dedicate new outdoor Broussard Sports Court this Wednesday