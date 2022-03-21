Advertisement

REPORT: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes a guaranteed $21 million, sources say.

This concludes the Saints’ search for a starting quarterback.

Winston started the 2021 season under center for New Orleans before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October.

Last Friday, Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns. Monday morning, a trade was finalized to send Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

