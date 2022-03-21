Severe Weather Information Blog
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are expecting severe weather for Central Louisiana starting Monday night and into Tuesday. News Channel 5 is working to compile severe weather information to keep you safe and prepared.
STORM DAMAGE:
From the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office:
We are currently responding to multiple reports of downed trees that are blocking roadways. Crews are working in these areas to clear these trees and we will provide updates as they become available. Please be extra cautious in the following areas:
- Hwy 8 near South Tower Road
- Rockhill Road near Bob Frazier
- 500 Block of Parsonage Road
- Grays Creek near Hwy 1241
- Hwy 8 near Camp Grant Walker
- Rockhill Road Near Lone Pine Road
CLOSURES:
- Achievable Dreams Christian Academy -Closed Tuesday
- Alexandria Day Care Center - Closed Tuesday
- Alexandria Country Day School (Both campuses) - Closed Tuesday
- Alpine Christian School in Rapides Parish - Closed Tuesday
- Avoyelles Public Charter School - Closed Tuesday
- Avoyelles Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday
- Avoyelles Parish Libraries - Closed Tuesday
- Bright Beginnings - Closed Tuesday
- CLTCC Campuses: The Ferriday Campus, Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville, Natchitoches Campus, Rod Brady Campus in Jena, and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus in Cottonport - Closed Tuesday
- Cornerstone Learning Center in Alexandria - Closed Tuesday
- Evangeline Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday
- First Baptist Church Day School in Pineville - Closed Tuesday
- Foundations Christian Learning Center - Closed Tuesday
- Giggles and Hugs Learning Center in Grant Parish - Closed Tuesday
- Gran’s Learning Center - Closed Tuesday
- Grant Parish Library System - Closed Tuesday
- Guardian Angel Kiddie College - Closed Tuesday
- Heavenly Care Child Development Center 1, 2 and 3 - Closed Tuesday
- Hope Baptist School in Alexandria - Closed Tuesday
- Joyful Noises Childcare Center in Deville - Closed Tuesday
- Kollege Kamp - Closed Tuesday
- LaSalle Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday
- **Louisiana Christian University will not hold face-to-face classes Tuesday. All will be ONLINE. Chapel is canceled. Dining will be open. Essential employees are asked to report to work.
- Lil Red Wagon of Cenla - Closed Tuesday
- Living Hope ABA Therapy - Closed Tuesday
- Louisiana State University of Alexandria - Closed Tuesday
- Louisiana State University Eunice - Closed Tuesday
- Lou Lou’s Child Care Center in Pineville - Closed Tuesday
- Loving Hands Children’s Enrichment Center - Closed Tuesday
- Munchkinland Child Development Center - Closed Tuesday
- Natchitoches Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday
- NSU (All Campuses) - Closed Tuesday
- Rapides Parish Library (All Locations) - Closed Tuesday
- Reaching New Heights Learning Academy in Marksville - Closed Tuesday
- Red River Charter Academy of Mansura - Closed Tuesday
- St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic School in Cottonport - Closed Tuesday
- TOTally Kids Childcare Center in Pineville - Closed Tuesday
- Vernon Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday
- Viv’s Angels Childcare Center in Alexandria - Closed Tuesday
ALEXANDRIA PREPS:
“The safety of our citizens is our primary concern,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “In addition to clearing drains, we have crews ready to respond in the event we have power outages, street flooding or trees down. Residents may call us at 318-473-1301 to report any power outages.”
ATRANS bus service is expected to run on its regular schedule but could suspend operations or alter schedules if we get high winds or significant street flooding. The Sanitation Department also expects a normal start to regularly-scheduled household trash pickup Tuesday morning but could suspend operations if weather conditions get too bad. Any trash not collected Tuesday will be scheduled for collection Wednesday. All other city services are currently expected to operate as regularly scheduled.
Power outages and other issues may be reported using the AlexConnects app. Downed wires, poles, and other electrical equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301. Remember to stay away from downed lines as they may still be energized. Also, residents should stay indoors and off the roads if possible during any storm and exercise extreme caution while driving after a storm as crews and equipment may be clearing debris and making repairs along roads throughout the city. Residents may report issues using the AlexConnects app.
AVOYELLES PARISH:
Trash will not run on Tuesday (3/22) due to the weather.
