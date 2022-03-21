Severe Weather Information Blog

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are expecting severe weather for Central Louisiana starting Monday night and into Tuesday. News Channel 5 is working to compile severe weather information to keep you safe and prepared.

STORM DAMAGE:

From the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office:

We are currently responding to multiple reports of downed trees that are blocking roadways. Crews are working in these areas to clear these trees and we will provide updates as they become available. Please be extra cautious in the following areas:

Hwy 8 near South Tower Road

Rockhill Road near Bob Frazier

500 Block of Parsonage Road

Grays Creek near Hwy 1241

Hwy 8 near Camp Grant Walker

Rockhill Road Near Lone Pine Road

CLOSURES:

Achievable Dreams Christian Academy -Closed Tuesday

Alexandria Day Care Center - Closed Tuesday

Alexandria Country Day School (Both campuses) - Closed Tuesday

Alpine Christian School in Rapides Parish - Closed Tuesday

Avoyelles Public Charter School - Closed Tuesday

Avoyelles Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday

Avoyelles Parish Libraries - Closed Tuesday

Bright Beginnings - Closed Tuesday

CLTCC Campuses: The Ferriday Campus, Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville, Natchitoches Campus, Rod Brady Campus in Jena, and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus in Cottonport - Closed Tuesday

Cornerstone Learning Center in Alexandria - Closed Tuesday

Evangeline Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday

First Baptist Church Day School in Pineville - Closed Tuesday

Foundations Christian Learning Center - Closed Tuesday

Giggles and Hugs Learning Center in Grant Parish - Closed Tuesday

Gran’s Learning Center - Closed Tuesday

Grant Parish Library System - Closed Tuesday

Guardian Angel Kiddie College - Closed Tuesday

Heavenly Care Child Development Center 1, 2 and 3 - Closed Tuesday

Hope Baptist School in Alexandria - Closed Tuesday

Joyful Noises Childcare Center in Deville - Closed Tuesday

Kollege Kamp - Closed Tuesday

LaSalle Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday

**Louisiana Christian University will not hold face-to-face classes Tuesday . All will be ONLINE. Chapel is canceled. Dining will be open. Essential employees are asked to report to work.

Lil Red Wagon of Cenla - Closed Tuesday

Living Hope ABA Therapy - Closed Tuesday

Louisiana State University of Alexandria - Closed Tuesday

Louisiana State University Eunice - Closed Tuesday

Lou Lou’s Child Care Center in Pineville - Closed Tuesday

Loving Hands Children’s Enrichment Center - Closed Tuesday

Munchkinland Child Development Center - Closed Tuesday

Natchitoches Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday

NSU (All Campuses) - Closed Tuesday

Rapides Parish Library (All Locations) - Closed Tuesday

Reaching New Heights Learning Academy in Marksville - Closed Tuesday

Red River Charter Academy of Mansura - Closed Tuesday

St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic School in Cottonport - Closed Tuesday

TOTally Kids Childcare Center in Pineville - Closed Tuesday

Vernon Parish Public Schools - Closed Tuesday

Viv’s Angels Childcare Center in Alexandria - Closed Tuesday

ALEXANDRIA PREPS:

“The safety of our citizens is our primary concern,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “In addition to clearing drains, we have crews ready to respond in the event we have power outages, street flooding or trees down. Residents may call us at 318-473-1301 to report any power outages.”

ATRANS bus service is expected to run on its regular schedule but could suspend operations or alter schedules if we get high winds or significant street flooding. The Sanitation Department also expects a normal start to regularly-scheduled household trash pickup Tuesday morning but could suspend operations if weather conditions get too bad. Any trash not collected Tuesday will be scheduled for collection Wednesday. All other city services are currently expected to operate as regularly scheduled.

Power outages and other issues may be reported using the AlexConnects app. Downed wires, poles, and other electrical equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301. Remember to stay away from downed lines as they may still be energized. Also, residents should stay indoors and off the roads if possible during any storm and exercise extreme caution while driving after a storm as crews and equipment may be clearing debris and making repairs along roads throughout the city. Residents may report issues using the AlexConnects app.

AVOYELLES PARISH:

Trash will not run on Tuesday (3/22) due to the weather.

