Stocks turn lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020

(AP) - Stocks ended modestly lower on Wall Street Monday after giving up an early gain and bouncing around for much of the day.

The indecisive trading came after the market posted its best week since November 2020 and as the chair of the Federal Reserve said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively if need be to contain inflation.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

Bond yields rose significantly.

Crude oil prices rose just over 7%.

Media ratings agency Nielsen sank 6.9% after rejecting an acquisition offer.

