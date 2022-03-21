Wildcats Cap Sweep of Huston-Tillotson with Run-Rule Win

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - The Louisiana Christian University baseball team scored four first inning runs and needed no more to complete the sweep of Huston-Tillotson but got enough to walk-off the game in the bottom of the seventh for an 11-1 run-rule win over the Rams Sunday afternoon at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.

Early command issues helped the Wildcats get some easy runs on the board in the first frame. With one out, Alex Ashby was hit by a pitch, Keelyn Johnson walked, and Ju’Juan Franklin was also plunked to load the bases. Peyton Lamartiniere also took a pitch to the body, forcing home Ashby for the game’s first run. After the pitcher was told to get the ball back over the plate, Nick Brunet took advantage of that, driving a base hit just over the shortstop’s head and into left-center field, scoring both Johnson and Franklin for a 3-0 lead. Beau Freeman followed that with a base hit that just snuck through the left side of the infield, allowing Lamartiniere to come home for a 4-0 lead when the first inning finally ended.

The control issues continued for the Rams starting pitcher in the second inning as both Adrian Aguilar and Alex Ashby both drew a base on balls, leading to an early hook. Keelyn Johnson welcomed the new pitcher into the game by driving a base hit through the left side, scoring Aguilar from second for a 5-0 lead. After Ju’Juan Franklin drew another walk to load the bases, Peyton Lamartiniere drove another pitch between the Ram third baseman and shortstop, plating both Ashby and Johnson. Now with two outs and Lamartiniere standing on second base, Nick Brunet drove a pitch back up the middle and Lamartiniere rounded third and scored easily to make the score 8-0 when the second inning closed.

Huston-Tillotson scored its lone run of the game in the third inning, but a potential big inning for the Rams was thwarted as a double play ball ended the threat as the Rams had runners on first and second before the twin-killing.

With runners on the corners and one out in the fourth inning, LCU got the run it gave up to HTU back as the Wildcats called a double steal. Nick Brunet took off for second, inducing a throw from the catcher, which he beat out as Peyton Lamartiniere took home for home and scored without a throw back to the plate to make it 9-1.

The lead was extended further in the sixth. Nick Brunet led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. With Dylan David running for Brunet, Ty Morgan sent a base hit into left field, which the left fielder overran, allowing David to come all the way around from first to score for a 10-1 Wildcats lead.

After the Rams failed to push a run across in the top of the seventh, the Wildcats were afforded the opportunity to walk-off the series sweep by pushing just one run across the in the bottom half. With one out, Ju’Juan Franklin ended his hot weekend at the plate with a base hit to left. With JT Brice running for Franklin, Peyton Lamartiniere was hit by a pitch and Nick Brunet walked, loading the bases, and giving the Wildcats two chances to walk the game off. LCU only needed one crack at it as Beau Freeman rolled a ground ball to short which was bobbled, allowing everyone to reach safely, including Brice coming home to score the walk-off run to complete the sweep.

Nick Brunet was the only Wildcat with multiple hits in the series-ender, going two for two at the plate with two walks, a hit by pitch, a stolen base, and three RBI. Peyton Lamartiniere went one for two at the plate by was hit by pitch three times, stole a base, knocked in three runs and scored three times himself. Beau Freeman went one for five but knocked in two runs. Keelyn Johnson went one for two with three walks, a RBI, and two runs scored. LCU batters drew 12 bases on balls in the game and were hit by six pitches.

With the Wildcats using a wholestaff approach ahead of a busy week of baseball, Beau Hebert (2-2) picked up the win as the starter as he threw the first two innings and gave up three hits and no runs with one walk and three strikeouts. Branon Pope went an inning and gave up two hits and one, earned, run with no walks or strikeouts. Trip Flotte struck out two as he got three Rams batters in order in the one inning he worked. Blake Windham also got the Rams in order in his one inning of work with no strikeouts. Dylan Coburn went 1.1 innings and gave up just one base runner on a hit by pitch with no runs scored. Chase Gardner got the only two batters he faced out in the final inning, one via a strikeout.

The Wildcats (18-6, 12-3 RRAC) begin a big week on Monday with a single game against Champion Christian. First pitch of Monday’s game against the Tigers (5-9) is set for 3:00 P.M. at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.

