Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Westmoreland
Grand jury indicts David Westmoreland, arraignment date not set
Pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Kelcey Stevens hugs Carla Jones, a worker at Golden Corral who saved his life from choking.
Hero waitress saves choking customer’s life at Golden Corral in Alexandria
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Lawyers’ group says Judge Jackson has ‘stellar’ reputation
Here are tips on how to protect yourself and your devices from cyberattacks. (Source: CNN, FBI,...
How to protect yourself from cyberattacks
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
US to expand Russia sanctions amid summits
So far, Rapid City is able to handle the higher gas prices. Some U.S. states are considering...
Some US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees.
US to welcome up to 100,000 from Ukraine