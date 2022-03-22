Advertisement

Severe weather poses threat for vessel operators

(pxhere)
By LDWF
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division wants boaters to be especially aware of the weather on Tuesday, March 22.

With a strong weather system already effecting much of the state and sweeping east, LDWF would like to remind boaters to exercise extreme caution during the passing of this system.  Small craft advisories have been established across the coastal waters and most inland lakes.  Thunderstorms in this line of weather have produced strong winds, lightning, torrential rain and tornadic activity.

While boating in such weather is never advised, if you must be on the water be sure to have all required safety equipment.  Wear your personal flotation device (PFD), and ensure your bilge pumps, navigation lights, and electronics/communication equipment are all functioning properly.

As weather approaches try to return to safe harbor as soon as possible.  If you are unable to do so, try to seek protection from the nearest shore providing adequate protection from the wind.  If riding out the storm, never anchor your vessel at the stern (back) of the boat.

