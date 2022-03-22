Severe weather sweeps through Cenla, causing little significant damage

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Despite a day of severe weather throughout Central Louisiana, there has been little significant storm damage.

“We seem to be in much better shape than what it could have been,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall.

Downed trees reported in places like Grant and Rapides Parishes were quickly cleared off of the road by crews, and they did not significantly contribute to power outages in the region.

“I talked to my mayors in different municipalities, from Glenmora to Cheneyville to Woodworth, and everybody says the same thing. You know, a lot of rain, little bit of wind,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood.

In Avoyelles Parish, radar shows some areas near Marksville received more than five inches of rain in just three hours. As to damages, Sheriff David Dauzat said the only major damage received were a few fallen trees that have since been cleared.

Dauzat also said his officers have not had to respond to any rescues or cars stranded in floodwaters.

“It’s possible there were a couple of homes that got flooded because it came down so quick,” said Dauzat. “So, it could have flooded a house here or there, but nothing came through the sheriff’s office where we had to rescue somebody. It was just your normal downpour that came down so hard that it caused flooding on streets and roads, so I’m sure it will take a day or two to go down in some areas.”

Both Dauzat and Wood noted some areas may experience rising waterways that could lead to flooding over the next few days, so residents should avoid those areas until the water recedes.

“I feel that the water is gonna rise in some of these areas, and there probably will be some roads that flood,” said Wood. “So, let me tell everybody to please don’t drive around barricades. If you see deep water or water over the roadway, if you don’t know how deep, don’t drive into it.”

In Alexandria, Hall said the city’s water pump system performed efficiently during the storm, despite the significant rainfall. There was a build-up of water on some roadways, but those roads are now cleared, with residents and city services operating once again.

“We’re back out reading meters,” said Hall. “Our sanitation truck routes are beginning to roll again. We have not suspended bus services or things of that nature, so we are operable right now.”

