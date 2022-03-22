‘This was not a major outage’: Nearly 3,000 Cleco customers lose power during severe weather

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - As severe weather moved through Louisiana on Tuesday, March 22, Cleco said as many as 2,900 of its customers lost power but didn’t cause a major outage throughout the state.

“We have about 1,100 customers without power at this time, the majority of them in Rapides, Avoyelles and Grant. Those customers’ power will be restored today,” said Cleco Communications Strategist Fran Phoenix.

The severe weather brought with it heavy rain and gusts of wind. Fallen trees were the cause of most of the outages.

“We love our trees, but trees are the number one cause of our power outages. So when you have those high wind gusts it is more than likely going to be the cause of our outages,” said Phoenix. “When I talked to our distribution operations managers across the state today, they did say they had some broken poles and some of course power lines down but that’s mainly due to high winds.”

You can also check the Cleco outage map for more details about where there are still Cleco customer outages.

