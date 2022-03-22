Advertisement

‘This was not a major outage’: Nearly 3,000 Cleco customers lose power during severe weather

Cleco said as many as 2,900 of its customers lost power but didn’t cause a major outage throughout the state on March 22.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - As severe weather moved through Louisiana on Tuesday, March 22, Cleco said as many as 2,900 of its customers lost power but didn’t cause a major outage throughout the state.

“We have about 1,100 customers without power at this time, the majority of them in Rapides, Avoyelles and Grant. Those customers’ power will be restored today,” said Cleco Communications Strategist Fran Phoenix.

The severe weather brought with it heavy rain and gusts of wind. Fallen trees were the cause of most of the outages.

“We love our trees, but trees are the number one cause of our power outages. So when you have those high wind gusts it is more than likely going to be the cause of our outages,” said Phoenix. “When I talked to our distribution operations managers across the state today, they did say they had some broken poles and some of course power lines down but that’s mainly due to high winds.”

You can also check the Cleco outage map for more details about where there are still Cleco customer outages.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Westmoreland
Grand jury indicts David Westmoreland, arraignment date not set
Pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Kelcey Stevens hugs Carla Jones, a worker at Golden Corral who saved his life from choking.
Hero waitress saves choking customer’s life at Golden Corral in Alexandria
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

Check out today's Lunch Kid from L.S. Rugg Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-3/24/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from L.S. Rugg Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-3/24/2022
3/24/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
3/24/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
FILE - Debris and electrical wires are piled up in a front yard in Chauvin, La., on Sept. 27,...
La. to receive over $1.7B in funding for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida
Bunkie could see some new leadership after the March 26 elections