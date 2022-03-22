Advertisement

Tornado reportedly touches down in Madison Parish

KNOE 8 Doppler Radar as a tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish on 3/22/22.
KNOE 8 Doppler Radar as a tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish on 3/22/22.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A tornado reportedly touched down in Madison Parish shortly before noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Local officials say the tornado touched down in a rural area. Trees are down across Hwy 80. The tornado apparently then jumped over to Hwy 61 in Vicksburg, Miss.

Damage reports include a roof blown off of a home on Eagle Lake Shores Rd.

Also, there are some power lines down in Tensas Parish on Hwy 4.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

