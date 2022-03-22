Two juveniles arrested in Fred Loop fatal shooting case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles from Alexandria have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Fred Loop on March 19, 2022.

The Alexandria Police Department said on March 21 they arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile for one count of second-degree murder. On March 22, a 14-year-old male juvenile was also arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation of this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.