Two juveniles arrested in Fred Loop fatal shooting case

Fred Loop at 7th Street in Alexandria, La.
Fred Loop at 7th Street in Alexandria, La.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles from Alexandria have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Fred Loop on March 19, 2022.

The Alexandria Police Department said on March 21 they arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile for one count of second-degree murder. On March 22, a 14-year-old male juvenile was also arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation of this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460.

