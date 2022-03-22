Why were Rapides Parish schools not canceled?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We had a few viewers reach out to us concerned with the fact that Rapides Parish schools stayed open on Tuesday, March 22, despite the severe weather.

Superintendent Jeff Powell spoke to us on how the decision to keep schools open is made:

“Obviously, we pay attention to the National Weather Center briefings that come out of Lake Charles, we read all the maps, we have a risk manager here, as well as a team of folks that comb through all of that stuff and look at the risk of severe weather and severe situation. Based on all of that information, we also spoke to Sheriff Wood yesterday afternoon before we made a decision and Mayor Hall. Obviously, we have some areas here in the City of Alexandria that are prone to flooding as well as our outlying areas. But after taking in all that information, we make a decision that we think is in the best interest of our students and try to make sure that we not only maintain an educational focus but also keep our students safe. So, that’s how the decisions are always made when it comes to whether or not we close schools or keep them open.”

Powell also mentioned that students are often safer inside a school than at home during severe weather and tornado threats.

He also said that although some schools had to enter tornado protocol, no injuries to students or staff have been reported.

