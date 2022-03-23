CLTCC announces promotion of 2 interim campus deans

The following information has been provided by CLTCC:

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle has announced two new interim campus deans for the Natchitoches Campus as well as the Sabine Valley Campus in Many, Louisiana.

Gwen Fontenot has been named Interim Campus Dean for the Natchitoches Campus while Allison Hext is the Interim Campus Dean for the Sabine Valley Campus.

The promotions follow former Natchitoches Campus Dean Laurie Morrow accepting a position with Northwestern State University.

“Dean Fontenot and Dean Hext have proven to be outstanding and experienced leaders, and we are confident they will do an outstanding job in these new roles.” Sawtelle said.

“As a Natchitoches native, I look forward to returning home and serving my community,” said Fontenot, who has held various positions within CLTCC serving as a College and Career Transitions Coordinator, Student Success Coordinator, and most recently Campus Dean at CLTCC Sabine Valley. “Over the next four months, I will be prioritizing our realignment efforts with Bossier Parish Community College to ensure our continuing students have a seamless transition while fostering new educational experiences for future students. Working collectively with the faculty, we will continue carrying out the mission of the college by building and strengthening partnerships, as well as providing sound instruction to ensure our graduates are workforce ready.”

“I am honored and excited for this new opportunity,” Hext said. “While working at Sabine Valley I have enjoyed serving our students and helping them explore their educational options. With this new position, I look forward to working with the community, schools, and employers to meet their needs. We have a great team of instructors that take pride in preparing students for the workforce and future endeavors. We are currently gearing up for the summer semester and look forward to the opportunities our transition to Bossier Parish Community College will provide our students, community, and employers.”

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call (800) 278-9855.

