Advertisement

Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night (March 22) causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

One person was killed in Arabi and multiple people were injured. Widespread damage was reported in St. Bernard Parish. Drone video the following morning captured the extent of devastation in Arabi.

A rare, multi-vortex tornado ripped through Arabi and the Lower 9th Ward.

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)
Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler on...
I-10 East reopens after being closed for several hours due to deadly crash
Kelcey Stevens hugs Carla Jones, a worker at Golden Corral who saved his life from choking.
Hero waitress saves choking customer’s life at Golden Corral in Alexandria
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications.
What to do if your Pfizer blood pressure medicine was recalled
Pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Pollock becomes state’s first ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

Latest News

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East by Brad Cheramie
Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East by Brad Cheramie
tyler
Tyler's Midday Weather 12/20/21
Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
A view of the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to Grand Isle five days after it hit, Grand Isle,...
Temporary repairs to Grand Isle levee nearing completion