Grand jury indicts David Westmoreland, arraignment date not set

David Westmoreland
David Westmoreland(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted David Westmoreland, 60, on vehicular homicide and hit and run charges for a crash that killed Donnie Cayer last May on Horseshoe Drive.

Westmoreland, a retired Louisiana State Trooper, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department initially for first-offense DWI, vehicular homicide, hit and run and limitations on passing bicycles. An arraignment date has not been set yet.

Westmoreland is represented by Mike Small. A prosecutor has not been assigned to the case.

All 9th Judicial District Court judges recused themselves from the case due to Westmoreland’s employment as a juvenile probation officer. An ad-hoc judge has been appointed.

