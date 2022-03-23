Grand jury indicts David Westmoreland, arraignment date not set

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted David Westmoreland, 60, on vehicular homicide and hit and run charges for a crash that killed Donnie Cayer last May on Horseshoe Drive.

Westmoreland, a retired Louisiana State Trooper, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department initially for first-offense DWI, vehicular homicide, hit and run and limitations on passing bicycles. An arraignment date has not been set yet.

Westmoreland is represented by Mike Small. A prosecutor has not been assigned to the case.

All 9th Judicial District Court judges recused themselves from the case due to Westmoreland’s employment as a juvenile probation officer. An ad-hoc judge has been appointed.

