LIVE: Tornado coverage in New Orleans

(KALB) - A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans on Tuesday night, spawned by a storm that produced multiple tornadoes through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage. WVUE-TV is live now, covering the damage left behind in the New Orleans area.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.