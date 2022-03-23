Advertisement

LIVE: Tornado coverage in New Orleans

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT
(KALB) - A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans on Tuesday night, spawned by a storm that produced multiple tornadoes through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage. WVUE-TV is live now, covering the damage left behind in the New Orleans area.

