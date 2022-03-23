Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A pedestrian from Colfax died in a crash Tuesday night around 10 p.m. on Hwy 71 near Rock Hill.

Henry V. Moore, 61, was standing in the road when he was struck by a northbound 2015 Dodge Durango. Moore received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

State Police remind pedestrians to be visible to drivers and wear light or bright clothes and reflective material. They should also stick to the sidewalk or close to the roadway edge and face traffic.

