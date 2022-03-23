Report: OL Terron Armstead leaving Saints; signing with Miami
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He’s taking his talents to South Beach.
Offensive lineman Terron Armstead is leaving the Saints in free agency for the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Armstead will receive a long-term with Miami, a five-year deal worth up $87.5 million, including $43.37 million guaranteed, a source tells ESPN.
Armstead, 30, was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Saints. He played with the Saints for 8 seasons.
