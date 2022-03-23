Ring the Alarm: BUKU Music + Art Project is back

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Where time moves slow and the music moves fast, New Orleans is home to BUKU Music + Art Project, an immersive two-day festival featuring world-class musicians, graphic artists, break-dancers, street performers, and culinary masters.

On March 25 & 26, 2022, thousands of festivalgoers will flood into the city to experience a specially-curated urban playground. Events like BUKU are the life blood of the New Orleans tourism economy, employing countless industry professionals, rideshare drivers, bartenders and more, a vital source of economic activity that has been sorely missed over the last two years.

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the fest in March 2020 and again in March 2021, this year’s event marks the 10-year anniversary from the first BUKU in 2012 and a blissful comeback story.

Located at 1400 Port of New Orleans Place, the festival grounds are one of many charms that set BUKU apart from the rest. The backdrop for the festivities is a decommissioned power plant facing the New Orleans skyline and a bustling Mississippi River to reverberate the roar of music and laughter.

From 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, attendees will witness the rollout of this year’s genre-bending and star-studded lineup. Gates will open at 1 p.m. each day.

Friday will open with local up-and-comers such as Lady Lavender, Rob49, and Lango, followed by New Orleans’ beloved rap duo $uicideboy$ and the theatrical hip-hop artist Tierra Whack, finally closing out the night with Australian psych-rock royalty, Tame Impala.

On Saturday and the final day of BUKU 2022, the roster presents a similar cadence starting with a spectrum of Louisiana-derived talent like sfam, Odd the Artist, and rapidly ascending electronic artist Mersiv. Seasoned veterans including Vince Staples, Alison Wonderland, Glass Animals, and many other performers will each take the stage before world-renowned rapper, Tyler, the Creator, wraps up what will surely be a legendary weekend.

A few things to note for interested readers: BUKU is a 17+ event, and attendees will not be granted access into the festival without providing a valid government issued drivers’ license or photo ID. Attendees are encouraged to visit the BUKU website to snag a last-minute ticket, review the lists of items approved and prohibited from entry, and check out the Social Responsibility Pledge and Safe Space Policy found on the Community page.

Feel free to contact the BUKU team at info@thebukuproject.com for any questions regarding this year’s event and get ready to dance the night away in the Crescent City.

