Advertisement

Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night (March 22) causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

One person was killed in Arabi and multiple people were injured.

Widespread damage was reported in St. Bernard Parish.

A rare, multi-vortex tornado ripped through Arabi and the Lower 9th Ward.

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

Arabi resident Richie Majors said he hunkered down with his family and in an instant, everything changed.

“I went to the bathroom maybe ten seconds tops,” Majors said. “It wasn’t very long. We come outside and it looks like Ukraine.”

In New Orleans East and St. Bernard Parish, homes were leveled, cars destroyed, and power lines downed.

Drone video the following morning captured the extent of devastation in Arabi.

Despite reports of tornado sightings on the North Shore, early returns appear that damage was minimal there and isolated to densely wooded areas.

TORNADO AFTERMATH
VIDEO: Rare, multi-vortex tornado strikes New Orleans, killing 1
A multi-vortex tornado ripped through the Lower 9th Ward on Tuesday, March 22.
'It was louder than a freight train': Arabi mom describes tornado experience
'It was louder than a freight train': Arabi mom describes tornado experience
Analyzing video evidence of Tuesday's Arabi tornado with meteorologist Zack Fradella
Analyzing video evidence of Tuesday's Arabi tornado with meteorologist Zack Fradella
'The sound was amazing': Tornado experience on Benjamin Street in Arabi
'The sound was amazing': Tornado experience on Benjamin Street in Arabi
St. Bernard Parish tornado update with Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann and President Guy McInnis
St. Bernard Parish tornado update with Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann and President Guy McInnis
Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler on...
I-10 East reopens after being closed for several hours due to deadly crash
Kelcey Stevens hugs Carla Jones, a worker at Golden Corral who saved his life from choking.
Hero waitress saves choking customer’s life at Golden Corral in Alexandria
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications.
What to do if your Pfizer blood pressure medicine was recalled
Pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Pollock becomes state’s first ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

Latest News

Pollock becomes state’s first ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
Pollock becomes state’s first ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
A Tri-Motor 5-AT on display at Million Air Airport in Alexandria, La. on March 24, 2022.
Ford Tri-Motor stops in Alexandria March 25-27
Ford Tri-Motor stops in Alexandria March 25-27
KALB’s Golden Apple Award