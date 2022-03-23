Will Mayor Jeff Hall run for Alexandria mayor again?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We asked Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall if he intends to run for mayor again in November.

The mayor did not give a definitive yes or no answer, but did have this to say:

“At the proper time for the public’s sake, I’ll make the proper announcement. I feel like I’ve been asked to do something, I’m doing it and one thing that I won’t do is that I won’t run away from my duties.”

We asked when he feels that proper time will be to which he responded:

“You’ll be the first to know.”

Currently, Lorenzo Davis Sr., a local business owner, has been the only candidate to officially announce their candidacy for the Alexandria mayor position.

Election day for the Alexandria mayoral race will be November 8.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.