6 unclaimed veterans interred after appreciation ceremony in Jennings

(Source: Cleanpng.com via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (AP) - The bodies of six unclaimed veterans were buried Thursday, March 24, 2022, following an appreciation ceremony held in Jennings.

News outlets report the ceremony honored three Army veterans, one Marine veteran and two Navy veterans who were laid to rest at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland said a burial with dignity and a debt of gratitude is the least that’s owed to the men and women who have served the country.

The six veterans who were laid to rest are:

  • Pvt. Darryl A. Lowry, who served from 1977 to 1980 in the U.S. Army
  • Specialist 4 James Cecil Osborne, who served from 1968 to 1971 in the U.S. Army
  • Sgt. Edward Lee Hall, who served from 1971 to 1977 in the U.S. Army
  • Cpl. Alton Eugene Caudle, who served from 1971 to 1975 in the U.S. Marine Corps.
  • Seaman Recruit Steve Edward Bihlmire, who served in 1961 in the U.S. Navy
  • Petty Officer Third Class Dean Ira Hurst, who served from 1973 to 1976 in the U.S. Navy

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

