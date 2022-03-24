Advertisement

La. National Guard deployed, assisting with tornado response

Louisiana Army National Guardsmen assist the citizens of Arabi, Louisiana, by removing debris...
Louisiana Army National Guardsmen assist the citizens of Arabi, Louisiana, by removing debris from the roadways following a deadly EF3 tornado that devastated the small community earlier in the week, March 23, 2022. The Louisiana National Guard deployed forces immediately following the severe weather event to provide support to civilian authorities in and around the affected areas to save lies, protect key infrastructure and ensure the health and public safety of the citizens of Louisiana.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)
By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Louisiana National Guard:

The Louisiana National Guard deployed forces immediately following the severe weather event in the state on March 22 to provide support to civilian authorities in and around the affected areas to save lies, protect key infrastructure and ensure the health and public safety of the citizens of Louisiana.

The LANG currently has 260 Soldiers and Airmen deployed to assist with recovery operations to include security augmentation, warehouse commodities preparation and distribution, engineer team assessments and route clearance, aerial & ground recon and liaison teams to assist local governments.

To date, the LANG has cleared 2 miles of roadway, along with removing 110 cubic yards of storm debris from municipal areas and parks.

The LANG has also delivered 1,300 tarps to St. Bernard Parish officials, with an additional 1,800 tarps staged at the LANG headquarters base, Jackson Barracks, located next to Arabi.

In addition to the severe weather response, the LANG will continue to assist the on-going missions during the COVID-19 pandemic response, including medical support, logistics and planning support.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 LANG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler on...
I-10 East reopens after being closed for several hours due to deadly crash
Kelcey Stevens hugs Carla Jones, a worker at Golden Corral who saved his life from choking.
Hero waitress saves choking customer’s life at Golden Corral in Alexandria
Pollock becomes state’s first ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
A Tri-Motor 5-AT on display at Million Air Airport in Alexandria, La. on March 24, 2022.
Ford Tri-Motor stops in Alexandria March 25-27
La. State Penitentiary assistant warden placed on investigative leave

Latest News

Downtown Rocks has begun in Alexandria!
Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs performing in downtown Alexandria, La. on March 25, 2022.
Downtown Rocks has begun in Alexandria!
Pamela Slocum
Bunkie woman accused of bringing drugs into Avoyelles jail
Congressional call to expedite VISAs for Ukrainian children a hopeful step forward for Cenla family
Downtown Rocks begins in Alexandria