Deadly crash involving charter bus, 18-wheeler closes I-10 East in WBR Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have closed I-10 East near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit due to a deadly crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler late Thursday morning.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the driver of the 18-wheeler died in the crash.

Deputies identified the dead driver as Ricky Hagar, of Lillian, Texas. Investigators say the crash happened when Hagar rear-ended the charter bus.

Hagar was a driver for Hurst, Texas-based Kingdom Trucking, authorities say.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 24.

Officials say about 50 people were on the charter bus at the time of the crash but all of them are “ok.”

The charter bus was en route to North Carolina from Mexico, according to the sheriff’s office.

Traffic is currently backed up for 13 miles and is being diverted to LA 415 Northbound and then to US 190 Eastbound.

Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Rusty Chopin)

Authorities have closed I-10 East due to an apparent bus crash near Lobdell, La. around 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (DOTD)

