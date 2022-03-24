Man found guilty of beating, stabbing woman in front of her young child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport has been found guilty of severely beating a woman in front of her young child back in 2020.

Robert Charles Willis, 53, was found guilty Wednesday, March 23 in Caddo District Court. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. He’s scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Ramona Emanuel on April 26.

The jury, comprised of five men and seven women, deliberated for about an hour before returning its guilty verdict. Willis was found guilty of aggravated battery and domestic abuse with child endangerment. Willis’ trial started March 21.

The jury determined that back on Oct. 15, 2020, Willis went to the house he shared with the victim in the 12000 block of Johns Gin Road and punched and stabbed the victim, causing injuries to her jaw, shoulder, and body. The victim managed to call her father during the attack, and upon hearing his daughter and grandchild screaming in the background, he called 911. When officers got to the house, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says the victim received stitches and still struggles with medical issues stemming from the attack.

The DA’s office says Willis has convictions for aggravated assault dating back to 1994, as well as the violation of a protective order in 2003, and domestic abuse battery in 2010.

On top of the potential 10-year sentence and the fine, Willis could also receive a prison term of up to three years for the domestic abuse with child endangerment conviction.

