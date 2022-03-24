Natchitoches PD bringing back its Additional Street Patrol unit due to uptick in violent crimes

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department announced on March 22 that it’s bringing back its Additional Street Patrol unit, known as ASP.

Department officials say the ASP unit is made up of several “highly motivated” officers who are primarily tasked with finding and arresting suspects responsible for the recent uptick in shootings. The ASP unit will also focus on other criminal activity such as felony warrants, burglaries, street-level drug deals, violent crimes, and other offenses.

RECENT SHOOTINGS IN NATCHITOCHES

“The goal of the ASP unit is to reduce gun violence and to directly address the rise in criminal activities that have been affecting citizens in the City of Natchitoches. The ASP unit will be proactive and dedicated to stemming the senseless violence that has led to the loss of life, injury to bystanders, damage to property, and the terrorizing of communities,” said Chief Nikeo Collins.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101 to report crimes or other suspicious activities

Submit anonymous tips to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers by calling 318-238-2388

