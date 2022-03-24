Rapides grand jury indicts Alexandria man accused of manslaughter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted an Alexandria man for a deadly June shooting at the Buhlow Lake boat launch in Pineville.

Henry Dubea, 40, is charged with manslaughter for the June 1 shooting of his brother, Henry Dorty, Jr, 29.

A witness was able to give Pineville police a description of Dubea and the vehicle he was in. Dubea turned himself in at the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

He’s represented by Christopher LaCour. The case is being prosecuted by Gerald Weeks.

