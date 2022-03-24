Rapides grand jury indicts Woodworth man accused of third-degree rape

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted Jacob Martin Michot, 19, of Woodworth, on a charge of third-degree rape and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He’s accused of committing third-degree rape on a 13-year-old victim around the 25th or 26th of November 2021. He’s also accused on that same date of indecent behavior with a juvenile with a victim who was also 13 years old.

Three more counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile stem from incidents that allegedly took place between July 1, 2020, and November 29, 2021. The indictment said that started when the victim was 15.

His fifth count of indecent behavior with a juvenile stems from an incident with that same victim that allegedly happened between January 7, 2022, and January 19, 2022.

The Clerk of Court’s Office indicates Chad Guillot represents him. The case is assigned to prosecutor Christopher Bowman.

