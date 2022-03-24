REPORT: Former LSU LB Damone Clark likely to miss rookie season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery on Thursday, March 24 and is likely to miss his rookie season in the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Former LSU LB Damone Clark is undergoing spinal fusion surgery today after an MRI at the combine revealed a herniated disk, per sources.



One of the top linebackers in this year’s NFL Draft, Clark most likely will miss his rookie season, but is expected to make a full recovery. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2022

An MRI during the NFL Combine revealed a herniated disk in Clark’s back according to sources Pelissero tweeted, Clark is expected to make a full recovery.

Clark was a Dick Butkus Award Finalist, which goes to the best linebacker in college football. Last season Clark led the Tigers in total tackles with 135, which ranked No. 2 in the nation. His 78 solo tackles ranked No. 4 in the nation, he also added 15.5 tackles-for-loss

The former Southern Lab star finished his career with 249 total tackles, 123 solo, 23.5 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, five passes defended and an interception in 50 games played.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.