Advertisement

U.S. stocks close higher as choppy trading persists, oil slips

(Source: NegativeSpace via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, March 24 and oil prices slipped as a streak of uneven trading continues on world markets.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.9%.

Technology companies had some of the strongest gains.

Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past several days.

Crude oil prices fell as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss more ways to further isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Treasury yields rose.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelcey Stevens hugs Carla Jones, a worker at Golden Corral who saved his life from choking.
Hero waitress saves choking customer’s life at Golden Corral in Alexandria
David Westmoreland
Grand jury indicts David Westmoreland, arraignment date not set
Pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

Latest News

NSU & Cenla schools partner with City of Alexandria to host College Ready Expo March 25
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
Rapides grand jury indicts Alexandria man accused of manslaughter
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say