Arthur F. Smith hosts annual JAG Spring Career Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Eighth-grade students at Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School got a chance to learn about future jobs and careers. The schools’ JAG Association held its annual Spring Career Day on March 25, 2022.

Local professionals from various companies, organizations and occupations shared information with students about what they do in their jobs and careers. Students also learned about programs that are available in the community to help them get a head start on preparing to enter the workforce. There were also opportunities to fill out applications for summer jobs and get a feel for what it’s like to be interviewed for a job.

Connie Bell, Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School JAG Specialist, said it’s important for eighth-grade students to be introduced to the workforce at an early age.

“When they leave us, they do go into the workforce in the 9th grade; some of them are 14-15 years old,” said Bell.

The school plans to open up the career day to both seventh and eighth-grade students next year.

This year’s career day participants included:

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

Southern University

Alexandria Emergency Hospital

Youth Challenge Program

RoyOMartin

Acadian Ambulance

Neblett, Beard, & Arsenault

Alexandria Police Department

Red River Bank

VA Medical Center

CLTCC

AFCO

The Buttercup Boutique

Bougie Water Ice

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office

