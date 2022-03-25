Advertisement

Texas homicide suspect in custody after search in Beauregard Parish

Texas homicide suspect thought to be in Beauregard Parish
Texas homicide suspect thought to be in Beauregard Parish(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A nan wanted in a double homicide in Texas has been arrested in Beauregard Parish, officials said.

Charles Spraberry was arrested Friday following a manhunt that began Thursday afternoon, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed.

Spraberry was arrested as he crossed U.S. 171, Herford said. Spraberry had already crossed U.S. 171 at least once, leading law enforcement to converge on the area.

The search centered in the area of Charles Duttry Road and Spraberry was found in the area.

Spraberry was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide case out of Cass County, Texas. Authorities say two bodies found in a burned trailer had been shot before the home was burned.

Spraberry allegedly stole a car in Texarkana, Ark., before heading to Beauregard Parish.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler on...
I-10 East reopens after being closed for several hours due to deadly crash
Kelcey Stevens hugs Carla Jones, a worker at Golden Corral who saved his life from choking.
Hero waitress saves choking customer’s life at Golden Corral in Alexandria
Pollock becomes state’s first ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
La. State Penitentiary assistant warden placed on investigative leave
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications.
What to do if your Pfizer blood pressure medicine was recalled

Latest News

Arthur F. Smith hosts annual JAG Spring Career Day
Arthur F. Smith hosts annual JAG Spring Career Day
Stronger Together
Stronger Together: Help tornado victims here in Louisiana
Baylnn Denise Floyd
RPSO seeking runaway juvenile
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations