Bunkie woman accused of bringing drugs into Avoyelles jail

Pamela Slocum
Pamela Slocum(Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A woman from Bunkie has been accused of bringing drugs into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office’s DC-1 Jail.

On March 21, 2022, APSO said they caught Pamela Slocum, 59, attempting to deliver clothing items with suboxone, synthetic marijuana, and suspected roxicodone hidden in them. APSO said they located additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle in the parking lot. They said she was ultimately arrested for:

  • Possession of Schedule I Drugs
  • Possession of Schedule II Drugs
  • Possession of Schedule II Drugs with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Schedule III Drugs with intent to distribute
  • Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility.

Slocum was booked into APSO DC-1, with a bond set at $25,000. She bonded out on March 25.

