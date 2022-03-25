Congressional call to expedite VISAs for Ukrainian children a hopeful step forward for Cenla family

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Since early February, the Romero family of Pine Prairie has worked to reunite with two Ukrainian children they are in the process of adopting. With rising tensions in the region and difficulty crossing the border out of Lviv, Ukraine, that reality seemed uncertain.

However, that changed two weeks ago when Brent and Hannah Romero traveled to the region and reunited with “D” and “R,” who had safely crossed into Austria. They were able to spend quality time with the children, as well as several other orphans in the same group, taking them shopping, out to eat and just allowing them to be kids.

“Words can’t express what we felt when we were able to see them and make sure that they were okay and they were being taken care of,” said Brent, with Hannah noting it was their first time meeting “D’s” sister, who they are also adopting.

“They’re in a very nice facility,” said Hannah. “So, it’s really just wait and see how long it’s going to be before they get to come to our home and get to have the love and attention that we can give to them on a daily basis.”

The hard process of bringing both children to the U.S. still has a long way to go, though. The process requires a lot of cooperative work between several government entities, including the U.S.

In light of that, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and 75 other congressional members, signed off on a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, requesting the VISA process for adoptive and host Ukrainian children of families in the U.S. be expedited.

”We have all this massive body of Congressional leadership that’s willing to stand behind us and say, ‘Look this is an issue. We can help. We can do this,’” said Hannah. “It’s not something that hasn’t been done before. It’s not a new territory. It happened after the earthquake in Haiti. So, there’s been a path paved for this already. It’s just to get them to start walking it again.”

“D,” the oldest of the two siblings, turns 16 years old on June 6, so the Romero family is hopeful they will be able to celebrate with him in person at their home in Pine Prairie.

