Previewing the 2022 Oscars

(CBS News) - The 94th Academy Awards show is Sunday and the Netflix western “The Power of the Dog” leads the pack with the most nominations, 12, including best picture, best director and four acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and rising star Kodi Smit-McPhee.

In the best actor category, Cumberbatch will go up against two-time winner Denzel Washington who is nominated for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Will Smith for his role in “King Richard,” Javier Bardem from “Being the Ricardos,” and Andrew Garfield from “tick tick... BOOM!”

As one of the producers of “King Richard,” Smith is also up for a best picture nomination. The other films in the category are: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive my Car,” “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” and “West Side Story.”

“The Power of the Dog” filmmaker Jane Campion becomes the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director. She lost in 1994 to Steven Spielberg for “Schindler’s List.” He is also nominated again, this time for “West Side Story.”

Among the surprises, Kristen Stewart nabbed a best actress nomination for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” beating out “House of Gucci’s” Lady Gaga. Stewart will face Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter,” Penélope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers,” and Nicole Kidman for her role as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

Beyoncé picked up her first Oscar nomination for her original song “Be Alive” from “King Richard.” She has some tough competition. Among those nominated in the same category are Lin-Manuel Miranda for a “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” Billie Eilish for “No Time to Die” from the latest James Bond film, Van Morrison for “Down To Joy” from “Belfast,” and Diane Warren for “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.”

