Advertisement

RPSO seeking runaway juvenile

Baylnn Denise Floyd
Baylnn Denise Floyd(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile, Balynn Denise Floyd.

She is described as a 15 year old white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′4″ tall and weighs about 111 pounds.

Balynn was reported missing from her grandmother’s residence, near the airpark in Alexandria, on March 24. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie or dark teal Bass Pro Shop hoodie with black leggings or teal and black checkerboard shorts with white Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Balynn, please contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler on...
I-10 East reopens after being closed for several hours due to deadly crash
Kelcey Stevens hugs Carla Jones, a worker at Golden Corral who saved his life from choking.
Hero waitress saves choking customer’s life at Golden Corral in Alexandria
Pollock becomes state’s first ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
La. State Penitentiary assistant warden placed on investigative leave
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications.
What to do if your Pfizer blood pressure medicine was recalled

Latest News

Arthur F. Smith hosts annual JAG Spring Career Day
Arthur F. Smith hosts annual JAG Spring Career Day
Stronger Together
Stronger Together: Help tornado victims here in Louisiana
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations