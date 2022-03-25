RPSO seeking runaway juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile, Balynn Denise Floyd.

She is described as a 15 year old white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′4″ tall and weighs about 111 pounds.

Balynn was reported missing from her grandmother’s residence, near the airpark in Alexandria, on March 24. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie or dark teal Bass Pro Shop hoodie with black leggings or teal and black checkerboard shorts with white Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Balynn, please contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

