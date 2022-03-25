Stronger Together: Help tornado victims here in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After the deadly tornado ripped through the New Orleans area, those devastated have a long road to recovery.

Now we can help those who were affected by the storm.

Just text STORM RELIEF to 51555 and donate to the Salivation Army relief efforts. Every donation stays here in Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.