Stronger Together: Help tornado victims here in Louisiana

Stronger Together(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After the deadly tornado ripped through the New Orleans area, those devastated have a long road to recovery.

Now we can help those who were affected by the storm.

Just text STORM RELIEF to 51555 and donate to the Salivation Army relief efforts. Every donation stays here in Louisiana.

