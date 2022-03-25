U.S. stocks end mostly higher after another up-and-down day

(AP) - Stocks wound up mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after another day of bouncing around as traders try to figure out what’s next for the economy.

It was a fitting ending for a bumpy week that had both gains and losses for major U.S. indexes.

The S&P 500 wound up with a gain of 0.5% after another day of sudden movements both up and down.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended with a loss of 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.

Treasury yields rose sharply again and crude oil prices rose moderately.

