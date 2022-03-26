Downtown Rocks has begun in Alexandria!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Downtown Rocks concert series kicked off in downtown Alexandria Friday, March 25.

Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs took to the stage to play rock and roll songs from the past several decades. A large crowd gathered to listen to the music and dine at the food trucks that were present.

The Downtown Rocks concert series starts tonight in Alexandria.

Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs have just started playing, kicking off the Downtown Rocks concert series.

The next concert in the series will be performed by “Abstract” on April 8, then Wayne Toups will cap off the series on April 21.

All of the concerts are free to attend and will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside of city hall in downtown Alexandria.

Alex River Fete will then begin the following weekend April 28.

