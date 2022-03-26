Advertisement

Downtown Rocks has begun in Alexandria!

The Downtown Rocks concert series kicked off in downtown Alexandria Friday, March 25.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Downtown Rocks concert series kicked off in downtown Alexandria Friday, March 25.

Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs took to the stage to play rock and roll songs from the past several decades. A large crowd gathered to listen to the music and dine at the food trucks that were present.

The Downtown Rocks concert series starts tonight in Alexandria. Alex Orenczuk is outside city hall with a preview of tonight’s show.
Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs have just started playing, kicking off the Downtown Rocks concert series.

The next concert in the series will be performed by “Abstract” on April 8, then Wayne Toups will cap off the series on April 21.

All of the concerts are free to attend and will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside of city hall in downtown Alexandria.

Alex River Fete will then begin the following weekend April 28.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylnn Denise Floyd
RPSO seeking runaway juvenile
Pamela Slocum
Bunkie woman accused of bringing drugs into Avoyelles jail
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Desmond Saine
Soldier accused of raping LSU student on campus, police say
Texas homicide suspect thought to be in Beauregard Parish
Texas homicide suspect in custody after search in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

Stronger Together
Stronger Together: Help tornado victims here in Louisiana
Harvey James George
Pineville man arrested on weapons, drug charges
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, seen here in 2018, died Friday at age 50 while on tour...
Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Jazz Fest headliner Foo Fighters dies at 50
Downtown Rocks has begun in Alexandria!