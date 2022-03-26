Advertisement

LCU Wildcats lose against 4th-ranked LSUS Pilots 13-2 in 1st game of the series

The LCU Wildcats could not get much offense going tonight as they lost to LSUS 13-2.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats could not get much offense going tonight as they lost to LSUS 13-2.

The Pilots jumped out to a 3-1 lead and really blew the game open, scoring five runs in the fourth.

The usually potent offense that put up double-digit runs in the last four outings only managed to get seven hits and scored two runs off of them.

Adrian Aguilar and Keeylin Johnson scored the game’s two runs for the Wildcats.

LCU will have a few more chances at it tomorrow. Game one of the doubleheader for these teams will be at noon at Billy Allgood Field.

