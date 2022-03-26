Advertisement

Meche’s complete game lifts LSUA to victory against Xavier

Hunter Meche allowed just two runs in a complete game, leading LSUA to a victory over visiting...
Hunter Meche allowed just two runs in a complete game, leading LSUA to a victory over visiting Xavier on Friday evening at Generals Field.(Source: Joe Dupree, LSUA Sports Media)
By Jonathon Zenk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Hunter Meche posted his first career nine-inning complete game, as the LSUA baseball team won a 3-2 win over visiting Xavier (La.) in a Red River Athletic Conference contest on Friday evening at Generals Field.

Meche, a senior from Rayne, La., allowed just two runs on six hits, striking out six.

“It feels good to get the win,” LSUA Interim Head Baseball Coach Kody Gautreaux said. “Credit to their guy on the mound. He’s really good and has some really good stuff. We knew coming in it was going to be a battle all day long. We were able to score when we had some opportunities. (Meche) did a heck of a job. He was lights out and did everything he could and then we got the big double play at the end to seal it.”

He began the game off well, striking out the first three batters of the game, and closed the game in style as well.

“I was just getting ahead,” Meche said. “After the first time around the order, I mixed in a little off-speed to keep them off balance.”

With LSUA (15-9 overall, 13-3 RRAC) clinging to a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning, Gautreaux decided to leave Meche in the game to try to close the game.

“I was very close to pulling him,” Gautreaux chuckled. “In my mind, I was thinking he had one more hitter. Fortunately, that last batter hit into a double play. If anything else happens, he probably gets pulled. His pitch count was pretty high up there, but luckily he was able to get that double-play ball. Credit to him to just keep competing until I was going to walk up there and take him out.”

Andre Beaudoin began the ninth inning by crushing a double into the left-field gap and going to the wall. He was the only player to record multiple hits in the game.

Matt Muhleisen followed Beaudoin’s double with a jam shot that floated over first baseman Brant Leslie’s head, advancing Beaudoin to third.

With runners on the corners, Gautreaux stuck with Meche and he was rewarded. The senior hurler induced two groundouts to end the game, the second being a ground ball double play turned by Jordan Ardoin to seal the win.

LSUA received the insurance run in the bottom of the eighth which proved to be the difference. Luke Benoit hit a ball down the third base line, just out of the reach of Muhleisen and bounced down the line and into foul territory for a two-out double.

On the first pitch of the next at-bat, it bounced five feet in front of home plate and went past XULA (11-14, 7-9) catcher Skyler Roberts and Roberts walked back to pick up the ball and Benoit raced around third and went home, just beating the tag at the plate.

“I just had a good round,” Benoit said. “When I was rounding third, I saw (the catcher) being lazy and saw the ball was deep enough. I just took a risk and it paid off.”

Through the first five innings, it was a pitcher’s duel between Meche and Blair Frederick, with each pitcher matching the other and the game was scoreless through five.

XULA drew first blood with an RBI single from Beaudoin just over the out-stretched arm of Ardoin with two outs in the innings.

Ardoin answered with a double down the third baseline, just past Muhleisen, to knot the game up at one.

The Generals took a lead they would not relinquish in the seventh. The first two batters reached on a hit by pitch and walk and the runners advanced to third on a passed ball. Peyton Marcantel took advantage with a sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Trace Galloway, who pinch ran for Leslie.

LSUA finishes the three-game set against XULA on Saturday with a doubleheader, beginning at noon. Following the doubleheader, the Generals play 11 of their next 12 games on the road, including three straight series.

That includes mid-week games against Loyola, Northwestern State and RRAC member Louisiana Christian. LSUA finishes with seven straight contests at Generals Field before heading to Sterlington for the RRAC Tournament.

Copyright 2022 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baylnn Denise Floyd
RPSO seeking runaway juvenile
Pamela Slocum
Bunkie woman accused of bringing drugs into Avoyelles jail
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Desmond Saine
Soldier accused of raping LSU student on campus, police say
Texas homicide suspect thought to be in Beauregard Parish
Texas homicide suspect in custody after search in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

LCU Wildcats lose against 4th-ranked LSUS Pilots 13-2 in 1st game of the series
LCU Wildcats lose against 4th-ranked LSUS Pilots 13-2 in 1st game of the series
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU forward Tari Eason declares for 2022 NBA Draft
LCU Wildcats ready for top team in the conference this weekend