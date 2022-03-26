Meche’s complete game lifts LSUA to victory against Xavier

The following was released to us by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Hunter Meche posted his first career nine-inning complete game, as the LSUA baseball team won a 3-2 win over visiting Xavier (La.) in a Red River Athletic Conference contest on Friday evening at Generals Field.

Meche, a senior from Rayne, La., allowed just two runs on six hits, striking out six.

“It feels good to get the win,” LSUA Interim Head Baseball Coach Kody Gautreaux said. “Credit to their guy on the mound. He’s really good and has some really good stuff. We knew coming in it was going to be a battle all day long. We were able to score when we had some opportunities. (Meche) did a heck of a job. He was lights out and did everything he could and then we got the big double play at the end to seal it.”

He began the game off well, striking out the first three batters of the game, and closed the game in style as well.

“I was just getting ahead,” Meche said. “After the first time around the order, I mixed in a little off-speed to keep them off balance.”

With LSUA (15-9 overall, 13-3 RRAC) clinging to a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning, Gautreaux decided to leave Meche in the game to try to close the game.

“I was very close to pulling him,” Gautreaux chuckled. “In my mind, I was thinking he had one more hitter. Fortunately, that last batter hit into a double play. If anything else happens, he probably gets pulled. His pitch count was pretty high up there, but luckily he was able to get that double-play ball. Credit to him to just keep competing until I was going to walk up there and take him out.”

Andre Beaudoin began the ninth inning by crushing a double into the left-field gap and going to the wall. He was the only player to record multiple hits in the game.

Matt Muhleisen followed Beaudoin’s double with a jam shot that floated over first baseman Brant Leslie’s head, advancing Beaudoin to third.

With runners on the corners, Gautreaux stuck with Meche and he was rewarded. The senior hurler induced two groundouts to end the game, the second being a ground ball double play turned by Jordan Ardoin to seal the win.

LSUA received the insurance run in the bottom of the eighth which proved to be the difference. Luke Benoit hit a ball down the third base line, just out of the reach of Muhleisen and bounced down the line and into foul territory for a two-out double.

On the first pitch of the next at-bat, it bounced five feet in front of home plate and went past XULA (11-14, 7-9) catcher Skyler Roberts and Roberts walked back to pick up the ball and Benoit raced around third and went home, just beating the tag at the plate.

“I just had a good round,” Benoit said. “When I was rounding third, I saw (the catcher) being lazy and saw the ball was deep enough. I just took a risk and it paid off.”

Through the first five innings, it was a pitcher’s duel between Meche and Blair Frederick, with each pitcher matching the other and the game was scoreless through five.

XULA drew first blood with an RBI single from Beaudoin just over the out-stretched arm of Ardoin with two outs in the innings.

Ardoin answered with a double down the third baseline, just past Muhleisen, to knot the game up at one.

The Generals took a lead they would not relinquish in the seventh. The first two batters reached on a hit by pitch and walk and the runners advanced to third on a passed ball. Peyton Marcantel took advantage with a sacrifice fly to deep right field, scoring Trace Galloway, who pinch ran for Leslie.

LSUA finishes the three-game set against XULA on Saturday with a doubleheader, beginning at noon. Following the doubleheader, the Generals play 11 of their next 12 games on the road, including three straight series.

That includes mid-week games against Loyola, Northwestern State and RRAC member Louisiana Christian. LSUA finishes with seven straight contests at Generals Field before heading to Sterlington for the RRAC Tournament.

Copyright 2022 LSUA. All rights reserved.