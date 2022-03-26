Advertisement

Pineville man arrested on weapons, drug charges

Harvey James George
Harvey James George(Boyce Police Department)
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Boyce Police arrested a Pineville man on Friday following a traffic stop for a bumper dragging on the highway.

Police said Harvey James George did not have insurance on his vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that George was a convicted felon. Officers also found a loaded rifle and a crystal meth pipe in the vehicle.

George was arrested and charged with prohibited acts- possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of a felony, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability and proper equipment required. He was sent to Detention 1 for booking.

