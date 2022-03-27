Franklin Homers Twice but Wildcats Drop Doubleheader to #4 LSUS

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - The Louisiana Christian University baseball team saw its bats start to come alive late in game one of the doubleheader against #4 LSU Shreveport as Ju’Juan Franklin hit two home runs on the day but the Wildcats dropped both ends of the twin bill against the Pilots, 8-2 and 11-7, Saturday afternoon at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Park.

Game 1 – LSU Shreveport 8, Louisiana Christian 2

The start of game one served as a pitching duel as the Pilots picked up an unearned run in the second and a single slash in the third to take a 2-0 lead, which would remain the same into the fifth. But that’s where LSUS blew the game open as a two-run home run was the first of five Pilot runs in the frame to expand the lead to 7-0. The Pilots added another unearned run in the top of the sixth to make it 8-0 heading to the bottom half.

But LCU cracked the scoreboard quickly in the bottom of the sixth as Keelyn Johnson led off with a base hit between third base and shortstop and then Ju’Juan Franklin brought both in with one swing of the bat to cut the deficit to 8-2. But there would be no rally as LCU would get one base runner, who would be stranded, the rest of the way.

Ju’Juan Franklin went two-for-three at the plate in game one with his sixth home run of the season, and first of the day, accounting for his two RBI and run scored. Keelyn Johnson also went two-for-three with a run scored. Nicklaus Stein was also two-for-three and stole a base.

Cortlynn Ramirez (6-1) went 4.2 innings and gave up eight hits and seven runs, six earned, with four walks and four strikeouts. Beau Hebert finished the final 2.1 innings and allowed just one hit and one, unearned, run with two walks and two strikeouts.

Game 2 – LSU Shreveport 11, Louisiana Christian 7

Looking to salvage a game in the series, the Wildcats came out fast as the LCU defense worked around a two-out walk to get the Pilots out of the first with no runs, only to see Keelyn Johnson come up with two outs and drive a pitch over the left field wall for a solo home run and a 1-0 LCU lead.

But a miscue in the field proved costly in the second as LSUS plated three runs in the frame, two unearned, to take the lead at 3-1. The Pilots added two more in the third to take a 5-1 lead through three complete.

LCU pulled one of those back in the fourth as Nicklaus Stein came up with runners on first and second with one out and shot a pitch right back up the middle, scoring Keelyn Johnson from second to pull the deficit down to 5-2.

The Wildcat rally continued in the sixth inning, and again the focus of it was the three and four holes in the LCU batting order. Keelyn Johnson, in the three-hole, led off the inning with a base hit right back up the middle. That’s where the four-hole hitter, Ju’Juan Franklin, found the long-ball again, cracking his second homer of the day over the left field wall to get the Wildcats back within a run at 5-4. With runners on first and second and two outs, it was LCU’s turn to take advantage of a LSUS mistake in the field as Dylan David’s grounder towards first was picked up, but the throw to the pitcher covering first was offline and everyone moved up, including Nicklaus Stein coming around to score and tying the game. The error hurt even more as Adrian Aguilar dropped a base hit into center field, scoring Beau Freeman from third and the Wildcats reclaimed the lead at 6-5.

But that LCU lead would not last long as the Pilots reclaimed the advantage with a two-out, two-RBI single in the top of the seventh to make the score 7-6 LSUS. LSUS added some big insurance in the eighth as four Pilot runs came across in the frame for an 11-6 Wildcat disadvantage.

With runners on first and second and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Adrian Aguilar welcomed a new LSUS pitcher into the game rather rudely, belting a base hit back up Broadway which allowed Beau Freeman to race home to cut the deficit down to 11-7. But a LCU rally was snubbed by a sinking liner being snagged just off the top of the left field grass to end the eighth, and a one out double by Ju’Juan Franklin in the ninth could cause no more harm to the scoreboard.

Nicklaus Stein went three-for-five with a RBI and a run scored to cap an impressive weekend for the newcomer into the LCU batting order. Keelyn Johnson went two-for-four and hit his fifth home run of the season, and second of the series. He also drew a walk, knocked in a run, and scored three times. Ju’Juan Franklin was also two-for-four with his team-leading seventh home run of the season. He also drew a walk, was credited with two RBI, and scored once. Adrian Aguilar went two-for-five with two RBI. Beau Freeman went one-for-four and picked up two RBI.

Chase Gardner (0-2) picked up the decision in relief as he threw an inning and gave up four hits and four runs, three earned, with one walk and one strikeout. Colten Newsom picked up the start and went 2.2 innings, giving up six hits and five runs, three earned, with one walk and one strikeout. Trip Flotte threw 3.1 innings and allowed just one hit and no runs with two walks and three strikeouts. Blake Windham threw an inning and allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, with no walks and no strikeouts. Dylan Coburn threw the final inning and worked around a hit batter, inducing a fly out and two ground outs.

The Wildcats (19-9, 12-6 RRAC) now head out for their longest road trip of the season for a conference series next weekend at University of the Southwest. First pitch of Friday’s doubleheader against the Mustangs (22-8, 14-4 RRAC) is set for 12:00 P.M. MDT/1:00 P.M. CDT in Hobbs, N.M. at Jake Williams Field.

